 !-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
We now price match

HYBRID ENGINEERED FLOORING

 

HYBRID FLOORING MELBOURNE

KLD Flooring Melbourne provides hybrid flooring Melbourne engineered ideal for both commercial and residential spaces. Flooring can be easily installed, replaced and removed. Its production allows the material to be 100% waterproof whilst maintaining a stylish and durable hardwood design. Our Melbourne hybrid engineered flooring is ideal for an array of areas in your home, especially, the kitchen, bathroom and laundry.

BENEFITS OF HYBRID FLOORING

  • Vinyl finish
  • 100% waterproof
  • Solid step with good sound absorption
  • Easy to install with glueless click system
  • Minimal floor prep and aftercare
  • No need to acclimate the floor

Why choose Hybrid Flooring?

Hybrid flooring Melbourne engineered is a relatively new product in the flooring industry, in a short span of time, it has been a vastly popular choice for many. The material of this product is produced differently from the usual timber and bamboo flooring as it is not produced from natural elements of wood. Though, its hybrid vinyl layer contains similar components found in laminate; aluminium oxide. With this layer is allows the product to be dent, stain, UV and scratch-resistant.

Its surface layer is made in parts of design layers which allows the product to exhibit realistic textures and patterns like any other flooring alternatives. Our range of hybrid floors all features the same tongue and groove click locking system and can be easily installed, making it a competitive option in the market.

704
704

704 Lexa

801
801

801 Honey

802
802

802 Seal

803 Flooring Supplies
803 Flooring Supplies

803 Sepia

804
804

804 Ecru

805
805

805 Russet

806
806

806 Ochre

807
807

807 Wood

Screen Shot 2020-11-09 at 13.30.36
Screen Shot 2020-11-09 at 13.30.36

808 Steel

Screen Shot 2020-11-09 at 13.30.30
Screen Shot 2020-11-09 at 13.30.30

809 Teak

Screen Shot 2020-11-09 at 13.29.51
Screen Shot 2020-11-09 at 13.29.51

810 Mahogany

901
901

901 Harbor

902
902

902 Nutmeg

903
903

903 New Era

904
904

904 White Sand

KLD Laminate & Hybrid for Website
KLD Laminate & Hybrid for Website

905 Tawny

KLD Laminate & Hybrid for Website
KLD Laminate & Hybrid for Website

906 Smoke

907
907

907 Willow

908
908

908 Homeland

909
909

909 Fir

910
910

910 Hale

11236
11236

11236 Edward

1218
1218

1218 Parker

Custom Made Kitchen
×
Engineered timber flooring
×
Laminate flooring
×
Kitchen renovation
×
Kitchen and flooring near me
×
Kitchen near me
×