KLD Flooring Melbourne provides hybrid flooring Melbourne engineered ideal for both commercial and residential spaces. Flooring can be easily installed, replaced and removed. Its production allows the material to be 100% waterproof whilst maintaining a stylish and durable hardwood design. Our Melbourne hybrid engineered flooring is ideal for an array of areas in your home, especially, the kitchen, bathroom and laundry.

BENEFITS OF HYBRID FLOORING

Vinyl finish

100% waterproof

Solid step with good sound absorption

Easy to install with glueless click system

Minimal floor prep and aftercare

No need to acclimate the floor

Why choose Hybrid Flooring?

Hybrid flooring Melbourne engineered is a relatively new product in the flooring industry, in a short span of time, it has been a vastly popular choice for many. The material of this product is produced differently from the usual timber and bamboo flooring as it is not produced from natural elements of wood. Though, its hybrid vinyl layer contains similar components found in laminate; aluminium oxide. With this layer is allows the product to be dent, stain, UV and scratch-resistant.

Its surface layer is made in parts of design layers which allows the product to exhibit realistic textures and patterns like any other flooring alternatives. Our range of hybrid floors all features the same tongue and groove click locking system and can be easily installed, making it a competitive option in the market.